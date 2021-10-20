3rd Exosome-Based Therapeutic Development Summit: Successfully Optimize, Accelerate and Scale Your Exosome-based Therapeutics

The 3rd Exosome-Based Therapeutic Development Summit returns with a more comprehensive agenda than ever before, reuniting leading pharma, biotech, technology providers and academic teams to advance therapeutically relevant exosome-based therapeutics in regenerative medicine, autoimmunity, COVID-19 and beyond.

Deep diving into the key challenges such as sourcing, characterization, cargo loading, manufacturing and clinical development, this year’s summit will be your comprehensive roadmap to realizing, strategizing and advancing the full therapeutics and drug delivery opportunities offered by exosomes.

We have gathered 29 world renowned speakers across 3 days of content disclosing more new data than ever before allowing you to stay ahead of the curve. If you and your team are looking to learn how to successfully source, characterize and load clinically relevant exosome based therapeutics for accelerated development and commercialization, then this is dedicated industry forum for you!

Key Highlights Include:

Shining a spotlight on orally delivered bacterial extracellular vesicles with unique pharmacological profiles with striking anti-inflammatory effects, an exciting new approach for exosome therapeutics with Evelo Biosciences

Deep dive into the latest data coming out of the clinic with key learnings from phase I/II trials of Covid-19, oesteoarthirtus and gastrointestinal diseases with insights from Organicell, University of Athens & University of Louisville

Navigating the complex regulatory landscape for exosomes to understand what the FDA requires to progress through each development stage and the potential for successful applications into 2021 with insights from Rion

Exploring proteomic insights in understanding EVs and the mechanisms of action of EV-mediated RNA delivery to enable more efficient and efficacious exosome therapies with Exogenus Therapeutics Aruna Bio, Stem XO & Baker Heart and Diabetes Institute

Expanding the boundaries of engineering exosomes including cell selection, applications of the technology, monitoring biodistribution and enabling direct delivery with Exogenus VivaZome Therapeutics, OmniSpriant & Exogenus Therapeutics

Here is just a snapshot of the companies already signed up:

Exopharm

Astrazeneca

Boehringer Ingelheim

Exonox Biosciences

MD Anderson Cancer Center

Merck

Technion

Rion Health

Codiak Biosciences

Mantra Bio

University of Florida

Agex Therapeutics

Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Celularity

Fujifilm Corp.

Karolinska Institutet

Kourion Therapeutics