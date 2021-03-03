Coating: Curing Your Complex Oral Solid Dose challenges. Watch the webinar.

Coating technologies have been a mainstay in oral solid dose (OSD) drug development for many decades and deployed successfully in hundreds of drug products for multiple therapeutic areas. With increasingly complex compounds emerging from the discovery pipeline and a broader range of dosage demands in today's oral solid dose (OSD) market, coatings must be deployed more innovatively and expertly than ever before to overcome challenges. Certain oral solid dose (OSD) products such as those that require a low dose, flexible dose, low potency or a novel shape are viewed as highly problematic for coating strategies due to control issues or difficulties at commercial scale-up.

In our recent webinar Pfizer CentreOne's oral solid dose (OSD) experts discuss how advances in the mathematics and engineering involved in understanding the process can tackle these challenges and ensure functional coating and drug layering continue to be a viable solution for the next generation of oral solid dose (OSD) drug products. To access the webinar and discover how coatings expertise could transform your oral solid dose (OSD), click on the link