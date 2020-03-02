Outsourcing in Clinical Trials Conference Europe

Arena International is delighted to announce the return of Outsourcing in ClinicalTrials Europe. Part of our global series of events, this flagship show will attract the leading clinical professionals from across Europe.

Hosted in Paris, on 6th-7th May the Outsourcing in Clinical Trials Europe Conference will be focusing on developing best practices and incorporating novel technologies to meet the demand of complex global clinical trials. Our 2020 programme boasts two full streams:

Clinical Operations & Outsourcing

Clinical Trial Technology & Innovation

Attendees will hear talks from AstraZeneca, Microsoft, Roche, Takeda, Servier,Lundbeck and many more. For further details View website and register with thepriority code: MKKG.