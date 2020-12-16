Fill and seal capsules in one piece of equipment

Many compounding pharmacies manually fill and seal liquid formulations into capsules on a daily basis. The traditional process of hand filling, weighing and banding is a time and resource intensive process that limits the amount of product that can be distributed.

CFS 1200

Lonza’s CFS 1200® Capsule Filling and Sealing Machine can automate this process to optimise operations and accuracy. With its GMP compliant equipment design and easy qualification to operate in a GMP environment, correct application of the CFS machine can save pharmacies time and resources as well as provide accurate dosing during the fill and seal process. By improving throughput, as well as optimising capsule handling and sealing capabilities, the CFS 1200® machine can accelerate time-frames, allowing for up to 1200 capsules to be filled and sealed every hour, to get products to the patient faster.

Key Benefits of the CFS 1200® Capsule Filling and Sealing Machine

Reduces the chance of losing product associated with lipid formulations

Provides accurate dosing

Compatible with 9 capsule sizes

Dedicated Lonza Engine™ support team

Fill and seal with one single machine

To find out more about the CFS 1200® and see how it works, email solutions@lonza.com or click here.