Invitation to RSSL Sterility Webinar: Best Practices for Cleaning and Disinfection

Hosted by expert Dr Tim Sandle, RSSL’s upcoming webinar will consider the global regulatory guidance and best practices surrounding cleaning and disinfection in pharmaceutical manufacturing.

RSSL Sterility

Best Practices for Cleaning and Disinfection

Wednesday 18 November, 2pm-3pm (GMT)

This webinar will cover:

The global guidelines for disinfection in cleanrooms: EU GMP (& draft Annex 1), USP <1072>, FDA aseptic processing guidance, PIC/S

The importance of cleaning and disinfecting

How to select disinfectants and use them effectively

Points for success

A practical approach to disinfectant validation

The legal requirements for disinfectants

The session will conclude with a Q&A session where you can put your questions to Dr Tim Sandle or RSSL’s Sterile Manufacture Lead, Annette Russell.

Spaces are limited so please register here to avoid disappointment.

This webinar will be followed by “Sterility Testing - Overcoming Difficult Products” on Thursday 3 December, 1.30pm - 2.30pm where the difficulties associated with sterility test method validation will be discussed. Again hosted by Dr Tim Sandle, registration is available via this link.

RSSL’s sterility series is designed to guide you through the critical steps associated with sterility requirements, focusing on Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) and the essential elements needed to develop a robust sterility assurance system and contamination control strategy.

All of RSSL’s previous sterility webinars including “COVID-19 Prevention Measures for Those Working in GMP Pharmaceuticals” and “Investigating Sterility Testing Failures” can be viewed on-demand here.

To find out more about RSSL’s webinars or to discuss your sterility testing requirements, please email enquiries@rssl.com or click here to visit the website.