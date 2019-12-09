Read now! EPM October 2019

× EPM October HTML

In this issue:

Regulars

Editor's Desk: Reece Armstrong writes about Brexit one last time and looks ahead to CPhI Worldwide.

A Small Dose: A brief round-up of some of the latest developments in the industry.

Opinion: What artificial intelligence brings to pharma.

In the News: A short selection of stories from the world of science.

Cover Story: With the emergence of CBD-based medicines, SPI Pharma guides readers through the bioavailability challenges facing this sector of the industry.

Features

Perspective on Pharma: Why environmental sustainability is key for stopping antimicrobial resistance (AMR).

Contract Manufacturing: Features from the world of contract manufacturing.

CPhI Worldwide Preview: EPM takes a look at what the world's biggest pharma tradeshow has to offer.

From the Factory: How augmented reality was used to validate the design of a new pharma manufacturing facility.