Read now! EPM October 2019

EPM October HTML
In this issue:
Regulars
Editor's Desk: Reece Armstrong writes about Brexit one last time and looks ahead to CPhI Worldwide.
A Small Dose: A brief round-up of some of the latest developments in the industry.
Opinion: What artificial intelligence brings to pharma.
In the News: A short selection of stories from the world of science.
Cover Story: With the emergence of CBD-based medicines, SPI Pharma guides readers through the bioavailability challenges facing this sector of the industry.
Features
Perspective on Pharma: Why environmental sustainability is key for stopping antimicrobial resistance (AMR).
Contract Manufacturing: Features from the world of contract manufacturing.
CPhI Worldwide Preview: EPM takes a look at what the world's biggest pharma tradeshow has to offer.
From the Factory: How augmented reality was used to validate the design of a new pharma manufacturing facility.