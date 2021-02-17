Read now! EPM January/February 2021

EPM Jan/Feb 2021
In In this issue:
Regulars
Editor's Desk: The dangers of vaccine nationalism and the need for a unified global approach to Covid-19 vaccinations.
A Small Dose: A brief round-up of some of the latest developments in the industry.
Opinion: How to achieve data integrity in pharmaceutical manufacturing.
Cover Story: Nemera explores how to manage drug overdosing through the use of a smart nasal spray device.
In the News: A short selection of stories from the world of science.
Talking Points: Stories to consider and what to look out for in EPM in the coming weeks.
Features
Perspective on Pharma: The company targeting unmet needs in oncology.
Biopharma: The new methods bringing treatments to life and how a collaboration is bringing investment to the UK’s bioscience sector.
Drug Delivery: The latest advancements in drug delivery.
Packaging: How tracking technologies support supply chain monitoring ensuring the protection of pharma payloads.