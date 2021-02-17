Read now! EPM January/February 2021

× EPM Jan/Feb 2021

In this issue:

Regulars

Editor's Desk: The dangers of vaccine nationalism and the need for a unified global approach to Covid-19 vaccinations.

A Small Dose: A brief round-up of some of the latest developments in the industry.

Opinion: How to achieve data integrity in pharmaceutical manufacturing.

Cover Story: Nemera explores how to manage drug overdosing through the use of a smart nasal spray device.

In the News: A short selection of stories from the world of science.

Talking Points: Stories to consider and what to look out for in EPM in the coming weeks.

Features

Perspective on Pharma: The company targeting unmet needs in oncology.

Biopharma: The new methods bringing treatments to life and how a collaboration is bringing investment to the UK’s bioscience sector.

Drug Delivery: The latest advancements in drug delivery.

Packaging: How tracking technologies support supply chain monitoring ensuring the protection of pharma payloads.