Read now! EPM June/July/August 2020

In this issue:

Regulars

Editor's Desk: Why diversity in clinical trials continues to be a problem.

A Small Dose: A brief round-up of some of the latest developments in the industry.

Opinion: How a shift towards unified supply chain management can accelerate timelines and help mitigate risk for clinical trials.

Cover Story: Natoli Engineering explains how to help organisations reduce the stress and loss of product development and delivery with Quality by Design.

In the News: A short selection of stories from the world of science.

Talking Points Stories to consider and what to look out for in EPM in the coming weeks.

Features

Perspective on Pharma: The unexpected changes of moving from academia to the pharma industry.

Covid-19: EPM speaks to World Courier about the logistical challenges faced in the wake of Covid-19.

Drug Delivery Supplement: Expert opinions on the latest advancements in drug delivery.

What’s Trending: Why Covid-19 is making the argument for remote clinical trials.

Contract Manufacturing: EPM speaks to West Pharmaceutical Services about the essentials of contract manufacturing and the latest trends affecting manufacturers