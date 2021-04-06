Read now! EPM March/April 2021

× EPM March April 2021

In In this issue:

Regulars

Editor’s Desk: One year later, Reece Armstrong offers thanks to those who’ve worked tirelessly to fight Covid-19.

A Small Dose: A brief round-up of some of the latest developments in the industry.

Opinion: The tech advancements driving pharma manufacturing.

Cover Story: How one life sciences company is making a change to the way it approaches sustainability throughout the industry.

In the News: A short selection of stories from the world of science.

Talking Points: Stories to consider and what to look out for in EPM in the coming weeks.

Features

Perspective on Pharma: The invisible work behind the Covid-19 vaccine rollout.

Logistics: Why delivering Covid-19 vaccines is the logistics industry’s biggest challenge.

Drug Delivery Supplement: Expert opinion and insights on the latest advancements in drug delivery.

Containment and Cleanrooms: How the adoption of class II biological safety cabinets is helping deliver safe and effective medicines.

Digital Health: The digital technologies giving clinical trials more insights into the patient.