Read now! EPM March/April 2020

In this issue:

Regulars

Editor's Desk: Why Covid-19 could represent a sea change in the way pharma and government work together.

A Small Dose: A brief round-up of some of the latest developments in the industry.

Opinion: Bormioli Pharma writes how prototyping can help pharma manufacturers innovate.

Cover Story: Lu Rahman asks key players in the logistics sector about the biggest challenges facing the industry.

In the News: A short selection of stories from the world of science.

Features

Perspective on Pharma: How the use of a psychedelic plant could help treat opioid addiction.

Single Use: How single use systems are aiding sterility during bioprocessing and helping manufacturers implement continuous supply.

What’s Trending: Why pharma companies are shifting towards cell and gene therapies.

Women in Pharma: The second part in a mini-series of articles examining the life sciences industry and its perceptions of women.

Covid-19: How Covid-19 is affecting the various aspects of the pharmaceutical supply chain.

From the Factory: Bora Pharmaceuticals explains how extrusion-spheronization techniques can improve API development and formulation.