Read now! EPM May 2020

×

In this issue:

Regulars

Editor's Desk: The questions that need to be asked once Covid-19 is over.

A Small Dose: A brief round-up of some of the latest developments in the industry.

Opinion: ProDPO details the data protection issues facing the pharmaceutical industry.

Cover Story: Natoli explains how using tapered dies increases tablet quality and decreases tooling wear for manufacturers.

In the News: A short selection of stories from the world of science.

Talking Points Stories to consider and what to look out for in EPM in the coming weeks.

Features

Perspective on Pharma: What blockchain technology offers the pharmaceutical industry

In Profile: H.E.L Group speaks to EPM about changes within the industry and the uptake of automated solutions.

Anti-counterfeiting: Interviews and articles examining the steps companies are taking to tackle counterfeit drugs.

Lyophilisation: Reece Armstrong sits down with Gore to discuss the company’s single-use solution for manufacturers freeze drying APIs.

Covid-19: The steps pharmaceutical companies are taking to remove intellectual property rights for key drugs to tackle Covid-19.