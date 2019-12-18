Read now! EPM November/December 2019

×

In this issue:

Regulars

Editor's Desk: Reece Armstrong looks forward to Christmas in the only way he can - by comparing politics and pharma.

A Small Dose: A brief round-up of some of the latest developments in the industry.

Opinion: The role pharmacies play in fighting antimicrobial resistance.

Cover Story: Natoli Engineering details a robust tablet formulation strategy from development to production.

In the News: A short selection of stories from the world of science.

Features

Perspective on Pharma: How an AI platform could revolutionise how we develop cancer drugs.

In Profile: EPM speaks to ACG's Ettore Cucchetti about his journey into pharma.

What's Trending: Following CRISPR, what's next for the future of gene editing?

Oral Solid Dosage Supplement: The latest advancements and technologies from the oral solid dosage sector.

From the Factory: How to tap into the hidden data of a pharma manufacturing plant.