Read now! EPM November/December 2019

In this issue:
Regulars
Editor's Desk: Reece Armstrong looks forward to Christmas in the only way he can - by comparing politics and pharma.
A Small Dose: A brief round-up of some of the latest developments in the industry.
Opinion: The role pharmacies play in fighting antimicrobial resistance.
Cover Story: Natoli Engineering details a robust tablet formulation strategy from development to production.
In the News: A short selection of stories from the world of science.
Features
Perspective on Pharma: How an AI platform could revolutionise how we develop cancer drugs.
In Profile: EPM speaks to ACG's Ettore Cucchetti about his journey into pharma.
What's Trending: Following CRISPR, what's next for the future of gene editing?
Oral Solid Dosage Supplement: The latest advancements and technologies from the oral solid dosage sector.
From the Factory: How to tap into the hidden data of a pharma manufacturing plant.