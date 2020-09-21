Read now! EPM September/October 2020

In this issue:
Regulars
Editor's Desk: How political meddling in pharma can harm the industry.
A Small Dose: A brief round-up of some of the latest developments in the industry.
Opinion: How manufacturing systems can be improved for sustainability purposes in pharma.
Cover Story: SPI Pharma explores the advancements that are helping make drug dosage forms more patient-centric.
In the News: A short selection of stories from the world of science.
Talking Points Stories to consider and what to look out for in EPM in the coming weeks.
Features
Perspective on Pharma: Why NHS Trusts must work together to meet the challenges facing their laboratories.
APIs/HPAPIs: Keeping operators safe from harmful compounds and the advancements driving new medicines.
Aseptic Processing: Challenges in aseptic processing and why human interactions pose the biggest threat to sterility.
Lab Automation: How lab automation is helping streamline workflows and improve drug discovery.