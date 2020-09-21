Read now! EPM September/October 2020

×

In this issue:

Regulars

Editor's Desk: How political meddling in pharma can harm the industry.

A Small Dose: A brief round-up of some of the latest developments in the industry.

Opinion: How manufacturing systems can be improved for sustainability purposes in pharma.

Cover Story: SPI Pharma explores the advancements that are helping make drug dosage forms more patient-centric.

In the News: A short selection of stories from the world of science.

Talking Points Stories to consider and what to look out for in EPM in the coming weeks.

Features

Perspective on Pharma: Why NHS Trusts must work together to meet the challenges facing their laboratories.

APIs/HPAPIs: Keeping operators safe from harmful compounds and the advancements driving new medicines.

Aseptic Processing: Challenges in aseptic processing and why human interactions pose the biggest threat to sterility.

Lab Automation: How lab automation is helping streamline workflows and improve drug discovery.