Nemera launches UniSpray, its unidose system primarily for systemic-acting drug administration.

Other than treating conditions locally, nasal delivery is an attractive option to also administer systemic therapies which

Nemera Unispray

may vary from benign to serious health conditions. What’s more, is that the nasal route is not invasive and does not require healthcare professionals’ intervention where patients can self-administer their remedy with a rapid onset.

UniSpray is a ready-to-use primeless device with single-metered liquid dose delivery. It offers one-handed activation with 360° functionality to face emergency and crisis. Thanks to its ergonomic design, it is intuitive and easy-to-use. UniSpray is a unidose system concept under development, designed to be robust and compatible with existing marketed primary containers. Through usability analysis and Freedom to Operate assessment, we assure reliability and regulatory compliance of our unidose concept.

Come discover UniSpray at CPhI Worldwide in Milan, from 9th to 11th November, at booth 6J42.

https://www.nemera.net/launch-unispray-unidose-system/