New Developments in Capsule-Based Dry Powder Inhalation

In Lonza’s first-ever Inhalation Virtual Innovation Day event, five experts in the inhalation industry discuss market trends and innovation inhalation solutions.

What you will learn:

Lactose: The key inhaled formulation component - Dr. Mirjam Kobler, Meggle

Expanding the DPI capsule portfolio to support new DPI application - Frédérique Bordes-Picard & Julien Lamps, Lonza Capsules & Health Ingredients

The challenge of powder feeding for micronized and spray-dried drugs - Patrick Goncalves, Harro Höfliger

Capsule-based DPI Devices: Turbulent youngsters - Marco Franza, Berry

