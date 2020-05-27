UK start-up makes drug discovery tool free to researchers

A UK-based AI start-up has made its drug discovery tool available to scientists to help support biomedical research.

× Expand Drug Discovery

Since lab access is restricted due to the global pandemic, Biorelate has made its cloud-based web tool Galactic available to researchers to help drug discovery efforts. Biorelate has curated over 30 million biomedical research sources via Galactic, which scientists can use to find research, experts, organisations and hidden insights. From there, users are able to make hypotheses and predictions while saving time and resources.

Biorelate also offers direct access to curated data from Galactic to provide examples of causal interactions that can be used to investigate biological pathways and study the impact of drugs on specific disease models. A range of bespoke services are also available in combination with data science expertise to help answer important drug discovery questions.

Dr Daniel Jamieson, CEO and founder of Biorelate, said: “As so many scientists focus on Covid-19, a serious risk is that research into other diseases grinds to a halt. Our platform auto-curates knowledge, helping researchers across all disease areas make better use of all the existing and emerging scientific data locked away in text. We very much hope that with the release of Galactic, a browser-ready search engine to our platform, researchers will be able to take advantage of potential insights into focal points of research, such as drug targets and indications, at a time when they are more limited to desk-based activities.”