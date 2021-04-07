A period of reflection: Offering thanks to those fighting Covid-19

One year later, Reece Armstrong offers thanks to those who’ve worked tirelessly to fight Covid-19.

It’s now been over one year since the UK entered its first lockdown in the Coronavirus pandemic. The event was marked by a one-minute silence on 26 March, observed by parliaments, healthcare workers and individuals in a display of remembrance for those that have sadly lost their lives due to Covid-19.

There are many talking points, past and present, that can be levelled at Covid-19. The various industrial and political inner workings that are affecting global supply; the emergence of variants and what these mean for current vaccines; how the pharma supply chain needs to be diversified so shortages are less likely to occur. All these points require further consideration and analysis if progress is to be made and so mistakes can be avoided in the future.

Frankly though, those discussions can take place another time. Yes, governments will need to answer for their Covid-19 strategies, and we shouldn’t view the pandemic as something from which lessons can’t be learned. It’s understandable that after a year of Covid-19, a year in which industry milestones have been weighed down by indecisive governments, international disputes and a global death toll of well over 2.5 million, many of us are now tired and saddened by the whole thing.

That’s why instead I thought it fitting to remark upon the incredible work that has taken place within life sciences to get to us to a point where millions of Covid-19 vaccinations are taking place around the world, every day. This is alongside the selfless work carers and healthcare staff have given around the world to those affected by the pandemic, not to mention the thousands of volunteers who are now helping ensure a steady roll-out of Covid-19 vaccines.

The overall effort has been remarkable. As someone who hasn’t seen their family in over a year, but luckily still has their family to see, I’d like to thank each and every person who has worked on getting society back to a place where things like simply hugging a relative or loved one is once again possible.

Of course, we’re not out of the woods yet. Vaccines are still yet to reach many poorer countries and the loosening of lockdown restrictions should be met with a sense of caution by the public. To do otherwise would show a staggering lack of appreciation for those that have worked tirelessly for over a year on our behalf.

Many of us are now in a position to breathe a sigh of relief with the knowledge that our close friends and family are beginning to receive their Covid-19 vaccines. In doing so, reflect upon the global efforts that have gone into reaching this milestone and be thankful to those involved.