ABPI calls on government strategy to restart non-Covid clinical research

The UK government needs a strategy to restart non-Covid clinical research in a safe and sustainable way, according to the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry (ABPI).

Whilst a framework for restarting clinical research in the UK has been issued by the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR), the ABPI is calling on for a plan that recognises both a potential second wave of Covid-19 and any upcoming winter challenges.

In its second annual report, the ABPI has issued four recommendations to the government to help restart clinical research and improve the UK’s clinical research environment. The recommendations for government include, launching a plan to restart non-Covid-19 clinical research; transforming the UK’s clinical research through increased investment beyond pre-Covid levels; enabling the research community to continue to work with government, funders and the public around issued such as diversity and inclusion; and to make research and innovation central to the UK’s trade strategy.

In further detail, the recommendations encompass measures such as the committing to leadership across the Department of Health and Social Care, NIHR and NHS, and communicating a clear message to the NHS, clinical trial sponsors and patients on the importance of non-Covid-19 research.

More so, the ABPI is calling on the UK to agree a deal with the EU that established close co-operation on research, so the UK has the best opportunity to collaborate with other international regulators.

The ABPI’s latest report details how the UK has performed in clinical research throughout the globe, placing the country third in terms of the number of commercial clinical trials starting from 2018.

In terms of Covid-19, the report emphasise that the UK’s clinical response has been impressive, highlighting the government’s process for nationally prioritising and approving urgent Public Health Research studies.

Unfortunately the focus on Covid-19 means that some non-Covid research has been paused. Since 9 September, just 45% of studies are open to recruitment with 36% of those having been recruiting since 1 June.

Of particular note is the struggle research teams have had trying to involve patients and the public in the design and conduct or their research throughout the pandemic. Patient involvement is critical right now, the ABPI says, with the ambition to research and develop new vaccines and treatments for all of society.

Chief executive of the ABPI Richard Torbett said: “The UK performs very well on the world stage in clinical trials, but Covid-19 is presenting us with many challenges. It is crucial that the Government has a plan for the safe and sustainable restart of non-Covid trials, recognising the extra pressures the NHS is facing.

By embracing new and innovative approaches in research we have the opportunity to transform how clinical trials are conducted in the UK and maximise the benefits for the NHS, patients and the economy.”

William Van't Hoff, chief executive of the NIHR's Clinical Research Network added: "The ability of the UK's research response to Covid-19 to rapidly develop, deliver and translate research into NHS practice has been remarkable. It is a testament to the world-leading expertise and research structures developed across the whole nation.

"Whilst we fully recognise the challenges in recovering the UK's research capacity, I also see real commitment across the NHS, NIHR, HRA, MHRA and R&D leadership, working with ABPI and charities, that demonstrates the enduring strength of our sector."