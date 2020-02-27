ABPI welcomes UK government's position on post-Brexit trade talks

The Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry (ABPI) has said it shares the UK government’s ambition for life sciences in the UK after publishing its position ahead of trade talks with the European Union.

The government's 'Future Relationship with the EU' report

contains specific areas that the pharmaceutical industry welcomes, including:

an annex on medicinal products which supports high levels of patient safety through:

mutual recognition of certificates of Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) as well as acceptance of batch testing certificates by the regulatory authority of either side.

information sharing, so that regulators can act promptly to safeguard patient safety and public health.

participation with Horizon Europe.

high standards of protection for Intellectual Property (IP) rights.

mutual recognition of professional qualifications, underpinned by regulatory cooperation.

continued cooperation to prevent AMR and raise global animal welfare standards.

The ABPI says it shares the government’s ambition of making the UK a "leading global hub for life sciences and an internationally competitive trading partner with the EU and the world".

In response to the UK’s position, Richard Torbett, chief executive of the ABPI, said: “The government has set out a vision for a future relationship where both sides can work together in the interest of patient safety, public health, and the pursuit of scientific progress for UK and EU citizens. As negotiations get underway, we urge ambition and pragmatism to achieve these goals.”