ACG operating at full capacity during pandemic

Pharmaceutical supplier ACG has implemented a work from home policy, alongside a range of other measures in efforts to ensure the safety of its working during the Covid-19 pandemic.

ACG has mandated that employees should now work from home wherever business functions allow, and is encouraging staff to make use of all IT solutions. The company will also cover any associated expenses of working remotely and has implemented a company-wide travel ban to limit exposure to Covid-19.

ACG has also initiated preventative measures to ensure the safety of workers needing to be in the factory, including daily screening with thermal scanners, providing easy access to sanitisers, and regular cleaning of all workspaces and commuting buses. A crisis plan has also been developed in case an emergency situation arises.

The company also aims to continue an uninterrupted supply of its products and services, with all of its factories working at fill capacity.

On the measures taken to fight Covid-19, Sunil Jha, group chief human resources officer of ACG said: “We are doing everything we possibly can to safeguard the health of our associates and communities, while also ensuring our ability to honour commitments made to pharmaceutical customers in terms of meeting their increased requirements. These are unprecedented times calling for unprecedented measures, and we promise to stand strong alongside all healthcare providers fighting on the front lines of this pandemic.”