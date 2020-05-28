CMO manufactures 13,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine for Oxford clinical trial

Viral vector manufacturing company Advent has announced it has produced 13,000 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine candidate to be used in clinical trials by the University of Oxford.

× Expand Ampoules

The company has now delivered the first 4,000 doses of the ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 candidate vaccine to the University of Oxford. The candidate vaccine (now known as AZD1222) will be used in the phase 2/3 clinical trial by the university.

The announcement follows an agreement signed between The Jenner Institute and Advent to manufacture ChAdOx1 nCoV-19. More so, the manufacture of the vaccine comes just over one month after Advent received the seed stock.

To produce the vaccine, Advent developed a manufacturing process incorporating high quality process development in order to manufacture the vaccine at a larger scale.

Professor Sarah Gilbert of the Jenner Institute said: “Speed is of the essence when facing a new outbreak such as this unprecedented Covid-19 pandemic. Advent has manufactured and delivered the vaccine very quickly, producing a clinical batch in just over one month since we provided the seed stock, enabling us to rapidly prepare for larger scale clinical trials.”

Dr Piero Di Lorenzo, president and CEO of Advent and IRBM said: “Our scientists have been working tirelessly, and with great passion, to manufacture and support the development of the Covid-19-19 vaccine for clinical trials. Rapid and reliable manufacturing of high quality batches of the vaccine for clinical trials will be a critical step in getting it approved for use in people in order to overcome this global pandemic.”