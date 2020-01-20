Funding call for antimicrobial resistance innovators

Innovators have until the end of the month to apply for funding to develop solutions to support health and social care workers to overcome the challenges posed by antimicrobial resistance.

× Expand antibiotics

The Academic Health Science Network for the North East and North Cumbria (AHSN NENC), in partnership with NHS England and NHS Improvement, is offering funding and expert support to innovators with solutions which can help prevent infections and reduce antimicrobial resistance (AMR).

The AHSN NENC is calling on innovators from all sectors to submit potential solutions by Friday 31 January. The solutions could range from small processes through to new technology or devices, which address five key challenges of AMR:

Training and education – both for health workers as well as the general public Diagnostic tests including at point of care across the pathway that meet national and international standards Encouraging responsible antibiotic prescribing Encouraging adequate hydration Surveillance programme and improved data systems

Dr Sharon Saint Lamont, head of antimicrobial resistance at NHS England and NHS Improvement, said: “The NHS Long Term Plan is clear we need to reduce antimicrobial resistance to ensure that in future years we are still able to perform surgery safely and treat infections effectively."

Solutions that do not fit within the five challenges will also be considered. Other examples could include solutions around hand hygiene, environmental cleaning, decontamination of surgical instruments, equipment and other medical devices.

Applications are welcomed from innovators from all areas, whether businesses, individuals, universities, NHS teams or charities – who are interested in forming collaborations to develop solutions to the challenges posed by AMR. The solutions can be new innovations or existing technologies which can be applied to a different setting.

Christine Jordan, Health Network North manager – an AHSN NENC initiative, said: “The threat of AMR is a very real problem which needs to be tackled now. This challenge seeks to facilitate swift progress on cross-sector collaborative projects that benefit patients by improving health outcomes and efficiencies, as well as accelerating the adoption of evidence-based innovation.

“It’s a big challenge but we’re confident that the solutions we need to make a real difference in the fight against AMR are out there – whether these are already developed innovations or ideas with potential. The AHSN NENC and our Innovation Pathway partners will provide expert support to the successful applicants to develop these solutions.”

After the closing date, applications will be reviewed and those shortlisted will be invited to present to a panel of industry experts.