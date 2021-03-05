Aptamer Group and AstraZeneca to explore advanced drug delivery methods

Reagents provider Aptamer Group has extended its agreement with biopharmaceutical company AstraZeneca to help with the development of Cardiovascular, Renal and Metabolism (CVRM) therapies.

× Expand Collaboration

The agreement will build upon the companies’ existing collaboration to evaluate the potential of using Optimer-based strategies to target renal cells and explore the feasibility of developing next-generation drug delivery vehicles, Optimer-drug conjugates.

Optimers are emerging as promising alternatives in a range of applications. They are optimised aptamer reagents. Based on oligonucleotide molecules, Optimers can bind specifically to a target molecule to act as an antibody alternative. Their ability to fold into distinct secondary or tertiary structures gives them high affinity and specific binding toward cell-specific targets.

Aptamer will continue to work with AstraZeneca on the development of aptamer-based technologies for CVRM therapies.

Arron Tolley, CEO of Aptamer Group said “We are really pleased to continue the collaboration with AstraZeneca. We believe that our platform technology could be transformational in the development of drug delivery vehicles. Through working with AstraZeneca, we can explore the potential of these new modalities in the early-stage drug development process”.

Regina Fritsche Danielson, senior vice president and Head of Research and Early Development, Cardiovascular, Renal and Metabolism (CVRM), BioPharmaceuticals R&D, AstraZeneca said “Oligonucleotide conjugates offer the potential to reach a specific cell or tissue, and have the potential to have a real impact for new drug targets identified in renal disease. By working together with Aptamer Group and leveraging their Optimer-based strategies we aim to identify novel targeting aptamers to deliver drug molecules to the kidney.”