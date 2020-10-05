Aptar Pharma unveils virtual booth at CPhI Festival of Pharma

Drug delivery and packaging group Aptar Pharma has unveiled its virtual booth at CPhI Festival of Pharma, taking place from 5-16 October.

× Expand Aptar Pharma

The company’s virtual booth will be available to visitors of the online event for 12 months, showcasing Aptar Group’s drug delivery offerings and its product development journey for customers.

Aptar Group is showcasing a range of content through the CPhI Festival of Pharma, including multi-media videos, brochures, scientific publications and other experiences, giving visitors the opportunity to explore, discover and interact with the company's broad range of complete product and service solutions.

Carolyn Penot, director of Operational Marketing at Aptar Pharma commented: “As a longstanding partner of CPhI, we wanted to show our full support for their new Festival of Pharma digital event and are proud to be a Platinum Sponsor. Aptar Pharma’s virtual experience gives us the opportunity to continue to support our worldwide customers, in the absence of in-person events this year, in a new and engaging way.”

As part of the event, Aptar Pharma will showcase a range of products including its portable and ready-to-use drug delivery solution, PureHale, its Connected Add-On Device for metered-dose inhalers (MDIs), and its Unidose Trainer Device, a patient on-boarding device used for the first and only US FDA-approved nasal rescue treatment for seizure activity.

Aptar Pharma is also a finalist for four Digital CPhI Pharma Awards at this year’s event. The winners of the Digital CPhI Pharma Awards will be announced during a live online ceremony on 13 October.

More so, two Aptar Pharma experts will share critical industry insights and expertise during the two-week event. On 6 October, Aptar Pharma will sponsor “The Future of Drug Delivery” Keynote Speaker webinar, which will highlight the importance of remote patient training, on-boarding and monitoring for improving patient adherence and outcomes.

On 8 October Sai Shankar, vice-president Global Digital Healthcare Systems at Aptar Pharma, will participate in a live panel discussion entitled “Trends in Pharma Packaging, Administration & Drug Delivery Devices”. As part of his panel discussion, Sai will present on the “Increasing Importance of Connected Devices and Digitalization in Post Pandemic R&D”.

Gael Touya, president of Aptar Pharma, commented: “CPhI plays a pivotal role in the global pharma industry, providing the perfect platforms to meet, network and ultimately do business together. This year, we are happy to support CPhI with its Festival of Pharma and are proud to have created a virtual platform that will deliver the highest quality visitor experience and demonstrate to the industry what makes Aptar Pharma the go-to drug delivery expert.”