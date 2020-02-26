Arsenal acquires BresMed in first step to create healthcare driven group

Private equity firm Arsenal Capital Partners has acquired pharmaceutical research consultancy BresMed Health Solutions.

× Expand Acquisition

BresMed’s acquisition represents the first in a series of investments by Arsenal to create a new value demonstration company to support the biopharmaceutical industry. In particular, the new company will support biopharmaceutical companies with strategy, evidence and communication tools to help maximise the value of their products, guiding healthcare stakeholders worldwide in difficult decisions about resource allocation and access to new therapies.

Gene Gorbach, an investment partner of Arsenal said: “Arsenal is building businesses to tackle some of healthcare’s most pressing challenges. Our investment in BresMed is the foundation to a platform that will help pharmaceutical companies substantiate and convey the value of their products — a critical need in drug development. We are delighted to partner with the talented group at BresMed and our executive team in this important endeavor.”

Nic Brereton, BresMed’s CEO and founder, who will continue to lead BresMed, said: “We are proud of the company that we have created and are poised for an exciting new chapter. After dozens of discussions, Arsenal stood out as the best partner for BresMed. Arsenal shares our bold vision for the future, has a deep understanding of the space, and has strong cultural alignment. I am confident that in partnership with our clients we will have a transformational impact on the speed, efficiency and quality of evidence required to support industry decision making.”

The investment in BresMed was made in partnership with a team of senior executives led by Jon Williams, former CEO of Evidera, and who will assume leadership of Arsenal’s value demonstration company.

“BresMed is a global leader in health economics and payer value submissions, with a sterling reputation for quality and scientific leadership. We are thrilled the BresMed team is joining us on this journey and sure that together we will break new ground in addressing some of the most important opportunities for the biopharmaceutical industry,” Williams said.