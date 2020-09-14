AstraZeneca and the World Heart Federation partner to raise awareness for heart failure

Major pharma company AstraZeneca has signed a new partnership with the World Heart Federation (WHF) in an effort to reduce the global burden of cardiovascular diseases.

× Expand Heart Failure

Earlier this year, The Heart Failure Gap Review released by the groups revealed that over half of the general public were unable to identify a definition for heart failure.

AstraZeneca and the WHF will work together to increase awareness of the condition and advance evidence-based policy solutions designed to improve heart failure prevention, diagnosis and management.

Heart failure occurs when the heart cannot pump enough blood around the body. It affects around 64 million people worldwide and approximately half of patients die within five years of diagnosis.

Helen Yeh, vice president, Biopharmaceuticals Medical, Cardiovascular Renal and Metabolism, AstraZeneca, said: “It’s clear from the Heart Failure Gap Review that we must shine a spotlight on the reality of HF. With WHF, we will encourage and drive toward meaningful solutions, aiming to elevate HF as a global priority, enhance prevention and diagnosis capabilities, and improve HF patient management.”

The official partnership announcement coincides with AstraZeneca’s Spotlight On Heart Failure campaign which aims to raise awareness of the signs and symptoms of heart failure, whilst also encouraging healthcare professionals to engage in discussion with at-risk patients.

Jean-Luc Eiselé, chief executive officer, World Heart Federation, said “The morbidity and mortality rates of HF remain high globally, despite the significant advances in treatment and prevention. WHF’s HF Roadmap, created with an overall objective of reducing the global burden of HF, and our partnership with AstraZeneca is helping us improve the health of people living with HF.”