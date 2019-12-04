AstraZeneca & Novoheart to develop first ever human model for heart failure

AstraZeneca has announced a collaboration with biotechnology company Novoheart to develop the world’s first functional model of a specific type of heart failure.

× Expand Heart Model

The companies will work together to create the first human-specific in vitro, functional model of heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF), a common condition especially among the elderly and women.

In 2017, there was thought to be an estimated 64.3 million cases of heart failure with a global economic burden of over $100 billion.

HFpEF accounts for approximately 50% of heart failure cases and is a major growing public health problem worldwide. Since its pathological mechanisms and diverse etiology are poorly understood, models of the disease have a limited ability to mimic the clinical presentation of HFpEF. Drug developers therefore lack an effective tool for preclinical testing of drug candidates for efficacy, resulting in a lack of therapies.

Now, in collaboration with AstraZenca, Novoheart will use its 3-D human ventricular cardiac organoid chamber (hvCOC) technology to reproduce key phenotypic characteristics of HFpEF. The technology - also known as “human heart-in-a-jar” - is the only human engineered heart tissue available on the market to date that enables clinically informative assessment of human cardiac pump performance including ejection fraction and developed pressure.

Unlike animal models, engineered hvCOCs can be fabricated with specific cellular and matrix compositions, and patient-specific human induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs), that allow control over their physical and mechanical properties to mimic those observed in HFpEF patient hearts

The collaboration aims to provide a unique assay for understanding the mechanisms of HFpEF, identification of new therapeutic targets, and assessment of novel therapeutics for treating HFpEF patients.

“We are delighted to partner with AstraZeneca, an organization which has long invested in cardiovascular research and is committed to bringing new therapeutic solutions to patients with heart failure,” said Novoheart CSO, Dr Kevin Costa. “We look forward to co-developing this new HFpEF hvCOC model into a powerful new tool in the worldwide battle against heart failure.”

Regina Fritsche Danielson, senior vice president, head of Research and Early Development, Cardiovascular, Renal and Metabolism, BioPharmaceuticals R&D, AstraZeneca, said: “There are significant unmet treatment needs in patients with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. By combining Novoheart’s proprietary hvCOC model with our expertise in heart failure, we aim to create the first in vitro model reproducing phenotypic characteristics of heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. This could bridge the gap between in vivo animal models and clinical trials to help accelerate the drug discovery process by providing human-specific preclinical data.”