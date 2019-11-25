Australia facing EpiPen shortage

Parents claim they are being told they are only allowed to purchase one EpiPen Jr from pharmacies due to supply issues.

× Expand EpiPen

The supply issues are not currently affecting adult EpiPens.

Allergy and Anaphylaxis Australia stated: “The supply of EpiPen Jr 150mcg adrenaline (epinephrine) autoinjectors to Australia has been affected due to manufacturing delays from the manufacturer in the US, Meridian Medical Technologies, a Pfizer company.” The announcement goes on to explain how normal supply is expected to resume by 31st January 2020.

The Australasian Society of Clinical Immunology Allergy confirmed the statement issued by Allergy and Anaphylaxis Australia. The organisation added: "Therefore, if no other EpiPen Jr. autoinjector is available, use of a recently expired EpiPen Jr. autoinjector to treat anaphylaxis is advised.”

Patients are being told to check the expiry dates of their EpiPen and contact a pharmacist or doctor for advice if necessary.