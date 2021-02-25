Australian project to revitalise antibiotics receives funding from CARB-X

The University of Queensland (UQ) for Molecular Bioscience (IMB) has been given $2.2 million in funding from CARB-X to expand research for a new drug designed use in low-and middle-income countries (LMICs) where there are high levels of drug-resistant bacteria.

× Expand Antibiotics

The drug Octapeptin, works by disrupting the protective cell membrane of drug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria so that existing antibiotics can once again work to kill the bacteria. The drug would be used in combination with antibiotics that are readily available in LMICs but that have become ineffective in the treatment of drug-resistant bacterial infections.

Similar approaches have been used to extend the effectiveness of the beta-lactam class of antibiotics such as penicillin, revitalised by inhibitors that block the beta-lactamase enzymes that bacteria use to defend themselves from these antibiotics.

Early goals for the projects are to identify which types of antibiotics Octapeptins are best at helping, and which of two structural subclasses of Octapeptins are most promising with the best efficacy and least toxicity. The project is also aiming to help hospitals in countries including Pakistan, Nepal and Nigeria to establish whole genome sequencing and molecular epidemiology protocols so that they can analyse different resistant strains using genetic sequencing onsite in their countries.

In 2020, the University of Queensland became the first Australian projected funded by CARB-X, when it received $10.86 million. The project is being led by associate professor Mark Blaskovich, Dr Alysha Elliott and Dr Johannes Zuegg at UQ’s IMB.

“We are running out of time to outsmart the most dangerous drug-resistant bacteria, and this funding will build on our existing CARB-X funded work developing a new antibiotic class, the Octapeptins,” Dr Blaskovich, director of the IMB Centre for Superbug Solutions, said.“We will harness this latest funding injection to investigate which existing antibiotics can be rejuvenated by combining them with compounds from the Octapeptin family.”

“New innovative approaches are urgently needed to treat deadly infections. CARB-X funds and supports a broad diversity of scientific approaches in development around the world,” said Erin Duffy, R&D Chief of CARB-X, a global non-profit partnership led by Boston University and dedicated to funding and supporting the development of innovative antibiotics, vaccines, diagnostics and other products to address antibiotic-resistant bacterial infections. “The UQ IMB project aims to reboot generic antibiotics that have become ineffective against Gram-negative bacterial infections in LMICs. If successful, this approach could provide new treatment options in parts of the world where life-saving options are limited.”