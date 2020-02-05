Baltimore Innovations presents high speed packaging at Pharmapack

Baltimore Innovations has showcased a new desiccant dispensing machine at Pharmapack.

× Expand High Speed

The moisture damage expert revealed its Prontopacker machine at the show, which has been developed over the past four years for high-speed production lines, and which the company state is particularly effective on bottling lines.

The machine works by cutting and dispensing silica gel sachets from a roll and dropping them into pharmaceutical bottles, or placing the desiccant onto diagnostic medical devices as they are packaged into protective film pouches.

“This new Prontopacker machine takes current industry standards to the next level, and we are so confident of its performance, that we guarantee problem-free operation backed-up by local servicing.” says Matthew Valentine, managing director, Baltimore Innovations.

Baltimore also announced a new series of Consultant Services at the show which are designed to help SME companies with their packaging trials, and which reduce the time taken to get new products to market. These services help clients to evaluate the appropriate packaging solutions for their product, and can enable them to make massive savings on validations costs.

“The major advantage of our Consultations Services is that they’re underpinned by SUPERDRYSIM 3-Dimensional Computer-Modelling, which has been developed by Dr Valentine of Oxford University. It’s exclusive to Baltimore Innovations, and is available nowhere else” says Simon Poulter, speciality products director, Baltimore Innovations.