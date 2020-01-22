BASF to move UK headquarters

Global chemical company BASF is moving its UK headquarters to Stockport town centre later this year after signing a new office building at the town’s new business hub.

BASF employs around 850 employees across 13 locations in the UK. Now, the company is moving its headquarters to Stockport Exchange, the town’s £145 million business transformation project.

BASF’s move to Stockport Exchange is part of the company’s wider plan to be more competitive.

Richard Carter, managing director of BASF in the UK and Ireland, explains: “We are looking forward to moving to this exciting new ‘connected’ location later this year. Our new office space in Stockport Exchange will feature open and collaborative workspace to enable new and more agile ways of working.

“We want to establish a high-performance organisation to enable us to be successful in an increasingly competitive market environment. The move to Stockport is part of an ongoing Future of Work project which will deliver a better workplace experience through improved digitalisation, increased flexibility and empowered leadership.”

Cllr David Meller, cabinet member for economy and regeneration at Stockport Council, said: “Our vision for Stockport Exchange is to attract internationally renowned companies looking for, high quality development with excellent transport connections and with all the benefits of a modern town centre close by. We are delighted that BASF will be moving to Stockport Exchange.”