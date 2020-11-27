BetaDen invites pharmatech community to apply for accelerator support programme

A commercial technology accelerator based at Malvern Hills Science Park in Worcestershire is welcoming applications from the pharmatech community for its fourth cohort of businesses.

× Expand Innovation

BetaDen is welcoming early-stage and established technology businesses to apply for its nine-month accelerator starting in March 2021. BetaDen’s Cohort 4 accelerator will offer businesses a programme of support worth around £50,000, which will include access to Worcestershire’s 5G test bed and guidance from industry partner Steatite.

Members of Cohort 4 will also get a £10,000 proof-of-concept grant, mentoring from BetaDen’s team of experts, as well as office space in Malvern Hills Science Park site.

Linda Smith, founder and CEO of BetaDen, said: “BetaDen recently celebrated its second birthday and, to date, has supported 22 early-stage technology businesses, helping them develop successful routes to market, secure hundreds of thousands of pounds of investment and create new jobs in that time. Building on that experience, we have honed the programme for Cohort 4, focusing even more on our unique access to Worcestershire’s 5G test bed and making ever greater use of our industry networks."

“As we open applications for cohort 4, we are focusing our attention on companies developing new and emerging technologies in five key areas: 5G, Industry 4.0, Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things and Robotics, for applications across industrial supply chain marketplaces, including pharmaceuticals.

“Companies interested in applying can visit https://www.beta-den.com/apply-now/ for further information and must submit their application by Friday 18 December. Short-listed applicants will be invited to interview with our advisory board in early 2021, with successful applicants joining Cohort 4 in March 2021,” Smith continued.