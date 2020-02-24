Beximco signs distribution agreement with Mylan

Generics manufacturer Beximco Pharmaceuticals has signed a distribution agreement with global healthcare group Mylan.

Through the agreement, Beximco will gain exclusive rights to launch Mylan’s portfolio of key monoclonal antibodies to treat different types of cancers and other conditions throughout Bangladesh.

The first product Beximco will launch is Mylan’s breast cancer drug OgivriTM - a biosimilar based on Roche’s blockbuster drug Herceptin.

Nazmul Hassan, managing director of Beximco Pharmaceuticals, said: “We are incredibly excited to announce this commercial agreement with Mylan, the first of its kind in Bangladesh. With one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of biosimilars approved in more than 80 countries, Mylan is the ideal partner for Beximco Pharma as we enter the key therapeutic areas covered by biosimilar products. This unique partnership, which combines world-class product development, marketing and regulatory expertise, will introduce a portfolio of biologics, in particular, target-specific high-value monoclonal antibodies, in Bangladesh. Together, we will be able to provide our patients with more affordable access to these much-needed products.”

Commenting on the launch, Rakesh Bamzai, president, India and Emerging Markets, Mylan said: “The growing incidence of breast cancer is a major public health concern among women in developing markets. As a global leader in the development of complex products, including biosimilar medicines, Mylan, through its commercial agreement with Beximco Pharmaceuticals, is pleased to make Trastuzumab accessible to patients in Bangladesh. Mylan and Beximco share a commitment to bring affordable and high-quality medicines to the market, especially in areas of unmet needs and by bringing this treatment option to Bangladesh, we hope to eliminate barriers to access by providing timely and affordable treatment options to patients with HER2-positive breast cancer. Mylan remains deeply committed to serving the community through the introduction of biosimilars and other critical products to meet the unmet needs of patients in the developing markets.”