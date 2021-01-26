BioMed X & Janssen target new delivery routes for immunotherapies

A project between German research institute BioMed X and pharmaceutical company Janssen is aiming to discover new transport mechanisms for delivering therapies through the human intestinal tract.

Whilst biologics such as monoclonal antibodies have transformed how we treat immune-related diseases, they need to be delivered by injection, which can have higher barriers to use compared to medicine taken orally. Janssen Research & Development and BioMed X are hoping to discover a way to deliver diverse therapeutic modalities orally.

Christian Tidona, founder and managing director of the BioMed X Institute: “There are several techniques available to shield these macromolecules from the harsh conditions of the gastrointestinal tract, but little progress has been made to translocate complex macromolecules across the intestinal epithelial barrier into systemic circulation. This project has the potential to provide us with a novel delivery platform that enables the development of a new generation of oral immunotherapies.”

For the project, the BioMed X Institute is looking to hire early-career biomedical researchers with strong interests in the field of drug delivery. The institute intends to hire one group leader, two postdoctoral researchers, and two research assistants. As part of the online application procedure, interested candidates are requested to submit a competitive project proposal. After a first selection round, candidates will be invited to a five-day innovation boot camp in Heidelberg. If pandemic regulations do not allow onsite meetings, the boot camp will take place online.