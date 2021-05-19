Cross-industry alliance launches cell & gene therapy initiative

A range of life sciences companies have banded together to launch a new initiative aimed at raising awareness for the potential of cell and gene therapies.

The Cell & Gene Collective has been launched by Astellas, bluebird bio, Bristol Myers Squibb, and Novartis as a way realising the potential of cell and gene therapies as the technology progresses. The Collective hopes to raise awareness for cell and gene therapies, discussing challenges including tackling barriers to access and translating positive public attitudes towards the science into public support for its use in treatments in the NHS.

With over 150 clinical trials testing cell and gene therapies happening in the UK, the sector is continuing to grow. However, these therapies face challenges when being introduced in the UK because they go through the same value assessment processes as less complex medicines, and the infrastructure needed to administer them to the right patients isn’t widely available.

So far, the Cell & Gene Therapy Collective has undertaken a number of key initiatives, including a public survey of over 1,500 people and the first virtual Patient Advocacy Summit. The Summit included 11 patient groups who discussed how to tackle some of the challenges in cell and gene therapy. This is the first-time patient groups have been brought together in the UK to share their experience with these therapies across disease areas. Speakers included Findacure, Action Duchenne and The Haemophilia Society.

Bob Roosjen, interim general manager at Gilead UK & Ireland, which is the company Chairing the Collective, commented: “We’re pleased to be launching the Cell & Gene Collective alongside Novartis, Bristol Myers Squibb, Astellas and bluebird bio. Together we’re committed to ensuring patients in the UK who can benefit from transformational cell and gene treatments do so, and that people have a clear understanding of how these therapies work. Cell and gene therapies aim to transform patients’ lives, now let’s work together to get the NHS ready for the future.”

Nicola Redfern, general manager at bluebird bio – the company Vice Chairing the Collective, said: “Cell and gene therapies are here now which is really exciting, with treatments starting to enter routine clinical practice. Others however face delays and hurdles and we need greater focus and collaboration across multiple stakeholders to ensure this becomes a reality we can all see the benefits of in the UK. bluebird bio appreciates being a part of this Collective, which will help towards ensuring that patients who need these medicines can benefit from them.”

Jo Pisani, Trustee of Findacure and Chair of the Collective’s Patient Advocacy Summit, said: “Now that we are seeing cell and gene therapies enter the NHS and become a reality for patients in the UK, there is no denying that the patient voice should be at the heart of the conversation around these therapies. The Patient Advocacy Summit provided a fantastic forum for patient groups to share their experiences and insights on the challenges different patients might face in accessing these new treatments, and, working together, we’re now ready to use this pivotal moment to make sure the next wave of these medicines can be accessed smoothly and without delay.”