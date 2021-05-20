CytoReason announces collaboration with Ferring to advance IBD treatments

Technology company CytoReason has announced a collaboration with Swiss biopharmaceutical company Ferring Pharmaceuticals to work together in the area of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

× Expand IBD

IBD is a lifelong, chronic disease that affects the digestive system, and includes Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis. Bouts can last for days, weeks or months at a time.

CytoReason is developing a computational model of the human body to help improve drug discovery times and development. Ferring, which is aiming to establish new treatment options for patients with IBD will utilise CytoReason’s technology to better understand how IBD operates at a cellular level.

CytoReason’s use of computational models of the human body has the potential to help Ferring accelerate drug discovery while reducing costs.

Through the collaboration, CytoReason aims to present insights on the top drug targets in order to provide new therapeutic options for IBD patients.

“We are very excited to be working with the talented team at Ferring,” said David Harel, CEO and co-founder of CytoReason. “Their expertise in gastroenterology, immunology and translational medicine will allow us to better understand the complex nature of IBD, and in turn, to create more accurate models of the disease with our AI technology. Our platform will enable Ferring to significantly shorten drug discovery time for IBD medication, dramatically reduce the costs involved, and ultimately help more patients who suffer from the chronic disease.”