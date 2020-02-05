Bormioli Pharma addresses growing trends at Pharmapack

Bormioli Pharma has showcased a range of prototypes based around growing trends such as sustainability and connectivity at the Pharmapack Europe tradeshow.

The company showcased a range of packaging prototypes for upcoming trends in the pharma industry, including sustainability, connectivity, usability and traceability.

More so, Bormioli introduced a premium glass solution at the show, designed to face the sensitive and complex needs of parenteral drugs. The company also announced ready-to-fill sterile vials developed in partnership with Stevanto Group and its specialist partner Ompi. Bormioli stated that its recent acquisition of German company Remy & Geiser was the result of an extended product range which allowed the company to supply tubing glass vials solutions in different formats.

Lastly, Bormioli presented a range of products for oral drugs packaging, displaying an extended range of dual-chamber systems designed to meet new needs in drugs formulation.

At Pharmapack Europe, Bormioli showcased its new innovation model that the company put in place around one year ago, and which has been demoed as part of a dedicated workshop at the show.