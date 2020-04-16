Bormioli Pharma continues expansion with acquisition of GCL Pharma

Packaging manufacturer Bormioli Pharma has completed its acquisition of the Italian-based GCL Pharma as part of its expansion plans.

× Expand Acquisition

GCL Pharma is specialised in the production of rubber stoppers and aluminum closures for pharmaceutical applications and will be completely integrated into the Bormioli Pharma group. GCL Pharma will change business name to Bormioli Pharma Vasto Srl.

The acquisition follows previous investments made by Bormioli Pharma, including its acquisition of the German company Remy & Geiser last autumn, and recent investments in the industrial sites of Bergantino (Rovigo) and San Vito al Tagliamento (Pordenone).

Bormioli Pharma is expanding its technological platform and its recent acquisitions enable the company to add new solutions to its product range.

"We are proud to welcome our new colleagues in Bormioli Pharma Group” - says Andrea Lodetti, CEO of Bormioli Pharma. "This acquisition brings along new technologies and professional expertise and will enable us to expand and complete our offer of primary pharmaceutical packaging, in particular for parenteral applications. We have already planned significant industrial investments for our plant in Vasto that will boost the development and activation of operational and commercial synergies, increasing the level of service to our customers.”

"Becoming part of Bormioli Pharma Group represents an opportunity to grow at international level and to enhance our product innovation capabilities within the Pharma industry,” added Fabio Rastelli, site manager of the new Bormioli Pharma Vasto Srl.