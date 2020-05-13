New invention removes cold chain requirements for vaccines

A British invention could play a crucial part in helping to deliver a Covid-19 vaccine around the world, once one is developed.

× Expand Cold Chain

Pharmaceutical company Stablepharma has developed a way for vaccines to be transported and stored for years in a syringe without refrigeration. The company’s StablevaX solution removes the need for cold chain storage and transportation for drug products.

Failings in cold chain storage and delivery is something the World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates as resulting in 50% of vaccines becoming ineffective. Stablepharma hopes its invention will enable countries to confidently stockpile vaccinations that can be instantly injected, potentially saving lives.

StablevaX is able to thermally stabilise a range of drug classes while complying with the vaccination protocols set by the WHO. The solution works by using a sugar known as trehalose to stabilise pre-approved vaccines by drying the correct dose inside a special sponge and housing the sponge in a normal syringe. This results in an instantly injectable life-saving vaccine, at the correct dose, that can be stored on a shelf in just about any climate. Notoriously unstable naked RNA is uniquely rendered stable at c. 45°C.

“We have investigated the current candidates for a Covid-19 vaccine and believe that our technology would be highly beneficial in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. A breakthrough and potential game changer, StablevaX provides a solution that eradicates the reliance on the cold chain and enables vaccine stockpiling anywhere in the world. Stablepharma stands ready to make our technologies widely available in the global fight against the Covid-19 pandemic by partnering with vaccine manufacturers to save many lives.” says Stablepharma managing director and founder, Nick Child.