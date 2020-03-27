Call of solidarity over Covid-19 welcomed by EFPIA

The European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA) has welcomed the approach of solidarity made by members of the European Council in regard to fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

× Expand Solidarity

Following a statement in which the European Council outlined the steps it was taking to combat the spread of Covid-19 throughout Europe, EFPIA reinforced its position as to how it was co-operating with governments and industry to fight the pandemic.

In particular, EFPIA highlighted the proactive approach taken by the Commission and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) to maintain a constant dialogue with EFPIA and other actors in the medicines supply chain.

With Europe now at the epicentre of the Covid-19 pandemic, EFPIA has recognised the challenges of getting medicines to the patients that need them. To support patient needs, EFPIA has welcomed measured of a single point of contact in the European Commission to coordinate all measures that impact medicines production and supply. The contact has the authority to call on key directorates for rapid decisions or support: health, transport, industry, trade/diplomacy, home affairs, customs, competition and key EU agencies.

EFPIA director general Nathalie Moll said: “We stand shoulder to shoulder with Heads of States and European governments in their efforts to limit the spread of the virus, provide medical equipment, promote research and tackle the socio-economic consequences of the Covid-19 crisis.”

She went on to say: “As an industry our immediate priorities are finding new vaccines, diagnostics and treatments for Covid-19, supporting governments and health systems on the ground, and ensuring the supply of medicines to the patients that need them.”

EFPIA member companies have continued to donate millions of euros to support organisations tackling Covid-19, as well crucial supplies such as advanced surgical equipment, antibiotics, disinfection equipment and more.

“The Statement from the Council underlines the solidarity needed to face the challenges of Covid-19, I have been heartened and encouraged by the level of collaboration and communication across industry, across the life-science sector, with regulators and the European Institutions to tackle this crisis. Critical now, and I hope a sign of how we can work together to re-start Europe’s economy post Covid-19,” Moll added.