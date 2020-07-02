Cambrex invests $3.6m to increase manufacturing capacity

Small molecule company Cambrex will invest $3.6 million in its Karlskoga, Sweden facility to increase flexible drug substance manufacturing capacity, the company has announced.

× Expand Cambrex

The company will convert a previously customer-dedicated manufacturing train, which will result in an additional production line being added to the site. It’s hoped that this will result in a 25% capacity increase at the facility.

Engineering work has already started at the facility and is epected to be completed by November, later this year. Work involves needing to modify an existing four reactor configuration and install new holding tanks.

“We are seeing continued growth in commercial-scale API manufacturing, and an ongoing trend for customers favoring high-quality European and US partners, so we must ensure capacity is both flexible and available to be in a position to react quickly and effectively to customers’ changing requirements,” commented Bjarne Sandberg, managing director, Cambrex Karlskoga. “This investment, as with others made by Cambrex across our global network, is in line with the company strategy of ensuring that the assets we can offer customers allow for the most cost-effective and efficient manufacturing.”