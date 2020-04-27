Catalent increases biologics packaging with $14m expansion

Drug delivery technology provider Catalent has completed a $14 million expansion to increase the biologics packaging capabilities and capacity at its Bloomington, Indiana facility.

× Expand US expansion

The completed expansion adds 15,000 square feet of packaging infrastructure to the biologics and sterile manufacturing site, including five new packaging suites and a new quality control laboratory.

To achieve its expansion, Catalent worked alongside industry leaders to bring new technologies and integrated capabilities to customers with three new packaging lines. which aim to provide flexible solutions for vials, syringes, and devices with no glass-to-glass contact.

“The completion of this expansion marks a major milestone for our late-stage and commercial customers, allowing Catalent to focus on more complex device assembly and packaging needs for biologic products at higher volumes,” commented Mike Riley, region president, Biologics North America. “This state-of-the-art equipment adds to our growing network of global packaging capabilities alongside our Brussels, Belgium, and Anagni, Italy drug product manufacturing sites.”