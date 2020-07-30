Catalent agrees supply partnership with gene editing company

Catalent will help Editas Medicine with the development of the company’s portfolio of cell and CRISPR medicines, the company has announced.

A strategic partnership signed between both companies will see Catalent providing support for the development, manufacturing and clinical supply of Editas Medicine’s current and future portfolio of in vivo CRISPR medicines and engineered cell medicines.

Catalent has already undertaken manufacturing services for Editas Medicine at its gene therapy manufacturing facility in Batlimore, Maryland, and will now extend its services to more of Editas Medicine’s facilities in the US.

Catalent will also help deliver these therapies from its Philadelphia facility to clinical trial sites for administration to patients. The partnership will see Catalent supplying raw materials, viral vectors, and engineered cell medicine production to storage and distribution of finished product for clinical trials.

Harry Gill, Editas Medicine’s senior vice president of Operations, said: “As a key part of our in vivo medicines and engineered cell medicines manufacturing strategy, we are pleased to partner with Catalent to manufacture and secure our clinical supply – the latter being a critical component to ensure we can deliver the transformative medicines we are developing to clinical trial sites and patients participating in the study.”

“Catalent is proud to collaborate with Editas in its efforts to bring new targeted and durable CRISPR-based medicines to patients,” added Julien Meissonnier, Catalent’s chief scientific officer. “Together, we have established a unique, integrated model enabling access to Catalent’s advanced cell and gene therapy technologies and clinical supply services. We value early partnerships with innovators and pioneers such as Editas, to enable the emergence of new therapeutic modalities by developing reliable, scalable manufacturing processes, and accelerating access to first-in-human studies.”