Catalent to acquire Japanese facility to expand global clinical supply

Drug delivery technology provider Catalent will acquire a clinical packaging facility in Japan, in a deal made with Teva-Takeda Pharmaceuticals.

× Expand Catalent Facility

Catalent will acquire Teva-Takeda’s facility located in the Shiga prefecture of Japan. The acquisition will help Catalent establish a new clinical manufacturing and distribution hub to support clinical studies.

Catalent’s acquisition of the 60,000 square-foot facility will make it the largest in the company’s Asia Pacific clinical supply network. The new facility will give Catalent customers access to demand-led supply services, primary and secondary packaging capabilities, a range of temperature options for storage and distribution, as well as clinical returns and destruction services.

“This new facility provides much-needed capacity as we look to expand our capabilities across the Asia-Pacific region, and follows on from recent expansions and investments we have made in our clinical supply business in China and Singapore,” commented Ricci Whitlow, president, Catalent Clinical Supply Services. “Our strategy has been to build expertise and capacity in this region as demand for local clinical supply services increases, to provide support to customers with global programs, and to meet the growing demand in biologics and cell and gene therapy studies.”