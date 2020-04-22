Centrient Pharmaceuticals donates 30,000 masks to support healthcare workers in Netherlands and Spain

Centrient Pharmaceuticals is donating 30,000 masks to support healthcare workers on the frontline in the Netherlands and Barcelona.

× Expand Face masks

The company is supporting frontline hospital healthcare workers in the Intensive Care departments in Delft and the Hague, the Netherlands, with donations of 20,000 protective masks, and Barcelona, Spain with 10,000 protective masks.

In March, Centrient Pharmaceuticals also donated 28,500 protective masks to local health authorities in Yushu, China, and the company has also financially supported the District Red Cross in Punjab, India, in helping manage the Covid-19 situation.

Frans Vlaar, chief commercial officer, Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients at Centrient Pharmaceuticals: "In these extraordinary times, it is great to be able to do something for healthcare professionals in the front line of Covid-19; to help protect those under extreme pressure in Intensive Care units. I am very proud of our global team, giving their best every day and making these donations possible!"

“Wherever we operate and driven by our company value of Caring, we feel a sense of duty to support the health and wellbeing of the people who live there”, says Rex Clements, CEO at Centrient Pharmaceuticals. “During the Coronavirus crisis that is hitting the world hard right now and impacting lives heavily, we want to make our contribution on top of what we do daily by supporting healthcare workers battling the Covid-19 pandemic."