Chargepoint & Steris team up to offer integrated sterile transfer solution

ChargePoint Technology is collaborating with Steris to offer an integrated solution for sterile product transfer.

The new offering will integrate ChargePoint’s AseptiSafe Bio Transfer Valve with the Steris VHP Biodecontamination Systems to provide users with a fully validated solution for sterile transfer of drug substances and drug products during biopharmaceutical manufacturing.

The integrated solution aims to reduce the need for operator intervention and for cleaning and validating large areas during aseptic processing. This will hopefully lead to minimal downtime and improve efficiencies during manufacturing. The integration with Steris VHP Biodecontamination Systems also provides a means of achieving dry, low temperature bio decontamination within sealed closures.

Christian Dunne, head of sterile solutions at ChargePoint Technology, said: “This collaboration was a natural step for ChargePoint since we’ve been working with Steris on different applications for nearly a decade. Combining expertise from the two teams ensures that we are able to offer customers across the globe a unique and efficient solution to one of today’s drug manufacturing challenges.”

Edward Markewitz, VHP product manager at Steris, commented: “We are thrilled to be working with ChargePoint Technology and its unique aseptic SBV systems in conjunction with Steris VHP. Collectively we are meeting the technical needs of the industry and using our expertise to provide the ultimate sterile transfer solution for products.”