Chemspec Europe postponed until 2021

Chemspec Europe, the international event for fine and specialty chemicals, has been postponed until 2021, show organisers Mack Brooks Exhibitions has announced.

Originally scheduled to take place at Koelnmesse, Cologne in Germany from 11- 12 November 2020, the show will now run from 19 - 20 May 2021. The decision comes after extensive discussions with all the exhibitors and partners who have expressed their preference not to hold the show in light of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking about the announcement, Nicola Hamann, managing director of Mack Brooks Exhibitions said: “Whilst it is possible to hold trade shows again in Germany and our Security measures would have helped to ensure the safety of all participants at Chemspec Europe, we have decided to postpone the show to next year. Due to the truly international character of the exhibition on both the exhibitor and visitor side, many participants raised concerns around their ability to attend this year’s event because of on-going travel restrictions globally. Participants’ feedback is very important to us, hence the decision to postpone the event to next year. We are pleased to be able to offer our usual event slot at the end of May and announce the new venue in Frankfurt, Germany”.

“Chemspec Europe is the platform for the fine and speciality chemicals industry to develop business opportunities, network, exchange ideas and build new relationships. The desire to conduct business virtually this year was clearly confirmed when speaking to exhibitors, partners and visitors. Therefore, we will be offering a digital event, as in our opinion we need to provide this marketplace for the industry, especially in challenging times like these”, continued Nicola Hamann.

A digital Chemspec Europe event is still set to take place during the planned event slot from 11 - 12 November 2020. The event will offer participants matchmaking facilities to conduct business meetings, as well as webinars and further digital content.