Chiesi launches rare disease division

Italian pharmaceutical firm Chiesi has launched a new division focused on research and development initiatives for rare and ultra-rare diseases.

Chiesi Global Rare Diseases will be headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, and will focus initially on research and product development surrounding lysosomal storage disorders, rare haematology and ophthalmology disorders.

The move follows a deal made by Chiesi in 2018, which gave it the rights to commercialise a long-term enzyme replacement therapy in the US for Fabry disease – a rare genetic condition part of the lysosomal storage disease group. The therapy, if approved by the FDA, will act as part of the company’s pipeline of therapies for the treatment of LSDs and other rare diseases.

“Chiesi has a long history of success in discovering, developing and commercialising innovative therapies to address unmet needs for people living with rare diseases. With the Chiesi Global Rare Diseases unit, we are taking this to an entirely new level – rededicating and strengthening our efforts to support individuals and families affected by rare diseases all around the world,” said Giacomo Chiesi, head of Chiesi Global Rare Diseases.

Tom Delahoyde, managing director of Chiesi in the UK and Ireland, added: “This is an exciting step to helping the millions of people affected by rare and ultra-rare diseases whose treatment options are often limited. The new unit will enable us to focus our efforts on providing people with rare conditions with the prospect of improved lives and evidence-based treatment. We will be working closely with our colleagues in the US with the aim of bringing advance research and new products in this area to the UK and Ireland.”