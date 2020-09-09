Collaboration aims to discover drug candidates for alcoholic hepatitis

Cell culture company CN Bio has announced a collaboration with Imperial College London (ICL) to better understand the underlying mechanisms of alcoholic hepatitis and uncover novel targets for drug discovery and development.

The collaboration will see professor Mark Thursz from ICL adopt CN Bio’s 3D Liver-on-Chip technology to model the disease at a molecular and cellular level, including the distinct metabolomic profile observed in patients. By using CN Bio’s microphysiological technology, professor Thursz hopes to be able to garner more reliable human-relevant data, in vitro.

CN Bio’s liver-on-chip technology enables longer term in vitro culture (>1 month) of primary liver cells in 3D microtissue structures for modelling a range of human liver diseases and their progression. The company has developed assays for Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD)/steatosis and Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) disease states, both of which are available as fee-for-service work.

Despite becoming a more increasingly prevalent liver disease, researchers do not yet fully understand the pathophysiology of alcoholic hepatitis, and no evidence-based treatments are available that improve survival beyond a month.

Dr Tomasz Kostrzewski, director, Biology, CN Bio, said: “This incredibly important research demonstrates a growing acceptance and adoption of advanced organ-on-chip models by the academic community, for mimicking liver diseases in vitro to investigate the mechanisms behind them. By using our technology in R&D efforts against yet another liver disorder, we hope to better inform drug discovery processes and fast-track investigations into new drug candidates.”

Professor Mark Thursz, Imperial College London, added: “Alcoholic hepatitis is the most severe manifestation of alcohol-related liver disease, with a greater than 50% mortality at one year. It is proving challenging to find an effective treatment, in part due to the gaps in our knowledge of its pathophysiology. Harnessing CN Bio’s microphysiological technology, we hope our research will fill these gaps and improve our understanding of the molecular mechanisms that contribute to the changes seen in patients and ultimately reveal novel treatment targets."