Collaboration launched to identify new immunotherapy targets

Biotechnology company Iontas has entered into an agreement with immunotherapy specialist, Inotrem, to identify new therapeutics for acute and chronic inflammatory syndromes.

The collaboration will see Iontas applying its mammalian display technology to identify antibodies in the TREM-1 pathway. The platform is used to increase the probability and speed of antibodies successfully progressing into cell line development and manufacture. The platform screens antibodies in IgG format, in context of a mammalian cell, allowing researchers to assess lead candidates potential early in the discovery process.

Through the collaboration, Inotrem will have access to Iontas’ mammalian display platform, helping it specify high-affinity antibodies that can support the company in developing TREM-1 inhibition-based therapies more efficiently, with reduced chemistry, manufacturing and control (CMC) risk.

Dr Neil Butt, chief business officer of Iontas, said: “By harnessing our expertise and novel Mammalian Display technology, we are pleased to support Inotrem in its mission to leverage the therapeutic potential of the TREM-1 pathway. As well as generating an abundance of therapeutic antibody leads, our platform addresses developability issues early, to provide Inotrem with an increased likelihood of successfully identifying and progressing leads.”

Dr Marc Derive, co-founder and chief scientific officer of Inotrem, commented: “Following the expansion of our Series B fundraising to €58million, this collaboration with Iontas allows us to diversify our lead generation process, ultimately helping us to bring new therapies for major public inflammatory diseases.”